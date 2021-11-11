AFC South foes will battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.8 points per game, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-3-0 this year.

The Colts have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Colts score just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (26.1).

Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.

The Colts rack up just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars give up per contest (375.4).

When Indianapolis picks up more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Jaguars average 16.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Colts allow (23.7).

The Jaguars rack up 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow (367.2).

When Jacksonville amasses over 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites or more at home.

Indianapolis has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.

This season, Colts home games average 47.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.