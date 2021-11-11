Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC South foes will battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.8 points per game, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-3-0 this year.
  • The Colts have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Colts score just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (26.1).
  • Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.
  • The Colts rack up just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars give up per contest (375.4).
  • When Indianapolis picks up more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
  • In Jacksonville's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Jaguars average 16.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Colts allow (23.7).
  • The Jaguars rack up 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow (367.2).
  • When Jacksonville amasses over 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Indianapolis has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.
  • This season, Colts home games average 47.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
  • Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

