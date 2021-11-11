Floyd of Rosedale is on the line when the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) take the field.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.

The two teams combine to average 50.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 37 total in this contest.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 13.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-4-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Hawkeyes rack up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (299.2), than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (298.9).

In games that Iowa churns out over 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-4-0 this year.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Golden Gophers average 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes surrender (15.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Gophers average 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes allow (304.6).

In games that Minnesota amasses more than 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 13 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats