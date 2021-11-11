Publish date:
Iowa vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.
- The two teams combine to average 50.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 37 total in this contest.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 13.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes rack up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (299.2), than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (298.9).
- In games that Iowa churns out over 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Minnesota has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Golden Gophers average 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes surrender (15.7).
- Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.
- The Golden Gophers average 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes allow (304.6).
- In games that Minnesota amasses more than 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 13 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Minnesota
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
299.2
Avg. Total Yards
361.0
304.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
12
Giveaways
10
23
Takeaways
11