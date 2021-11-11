The Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58.5 points in three of eight games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Texas Tech's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.3 points above the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 60.6 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cyclones put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders surrender (33.0).

Iowa State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.0 points.

The Cyclones average 30.9 more yards per game (433.6) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (402.7).

Iowa State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 402.7 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders average 14.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Cyclones allow (18.2).

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Red Raiders average 149.0 more yards per game (430.7) than the Cyclones allow (281.7).

When Texas Tech amasses more than 281.7 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cyclones' takeaways (11).

Season Stats