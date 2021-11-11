Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (2-7) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) square off in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has caught 56 passes on 78 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 55.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • This week Waddle will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (296.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Waddle was targeted 10 times, picking up 83 yards on eight receptions.
  • In his last three games, Waddle has caught 19 passes for 195 yards. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 65.0 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

78

21.7%

56

496

3

8

24.2%

Mike Gesicki

63

17.5%

44

529

2

3

9.1%

DeVante Parker

43

12.0%

25

327

1

2

6.1%

Myles Gaskin

46

12.8%

37

188

3

6

18.2%

Powered By Data Skrive