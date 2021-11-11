Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has caught 56 passes on 78 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 55.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- This week Waddle will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (296.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Waddle was targeted 10 times, picking up 83 yards on eight receptions.
- In his last three games, Waddle has caught 19 passes for 195 yards. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 65.0 yards per game.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
78
21.7%
56
496
3
8
24.2%
Mike Gesicki
63
17.5%
44
529
2
3
9.1%
DeVante Parker
43
12.0%
25
327
1
2
6.1%
Myles Gaskin
46
12.8%
37
188
3
6
18.2%
