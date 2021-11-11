There will be player prop betting options available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (2-7) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) square off in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has caught 56 passes on 78 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 55.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

This week Waddle will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (296.6 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Waddle was targeted 10 times, picking up 83 yards on eight receptions.

In his last three games, Waddle has caught 19 passes for 195 yards. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 65.0 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 78 21.7% 56 496 3 8 24.2% Mike Gesicki 63 17.5% 44 529 2 3 9.1% DeVante Parker 43 12.0% 25 327 1 2 6.1% Myles Gaskin 46 12.8% 37 188 3 6 18.2%

