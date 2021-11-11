AFC West foes will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 51.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points above the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 2.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have just two against the spread wins in 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).

When Kansas City records more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs collect 392.1 yards per game, 51.7 more yards than the 340.4 the Raiders give up per matchup.

When Kansas City churns out over 340.4 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Raiders score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs give up.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team records more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up per contest (381.4).

Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 381.4 yards.

This season the Raiders have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

This year, in four home games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.

In four road games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.6 total points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).

