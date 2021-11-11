Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 51.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.7 points above the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 2.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The 51.5 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs have just two against the spread wins in 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).
  • When Kansas City records more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs collect 392.1 yards per game, 51.7 more yards than the 340.4 the Raiders give up per matchup.
  • When Kansas City churns out over 340.4 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).
  • Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team records more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up per contest (381.4).
  • Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 381.4 yards.
  • This season the Raiders have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This year, in four home games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.
  • In four road games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.6 total points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).

