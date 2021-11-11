The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) and West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other in clash of Big 12 opponents at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of nine games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 47 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 55 points per game, 8.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.9, 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 5-3-1 this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Wildcats rack up 28.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers surrender per outing (23.0).

Kansas State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Wildcats average 378.7 yards per game, 22.5 more yards than the 356.2 the Mountaineers allow per matchup.

In games that Kansas State churns out more than 356.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Mountaineers score 5.1 more points per game (26.7) than the Wildcats give up (21.6).

When West Virginia records more than 21.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 373.3 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 340.3 the Wildcats give up.

West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 340.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (10).

Season Stats