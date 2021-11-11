Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- Saturday's total is 8.9 points higher than the combined 43.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 51.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21 points or more (in two chances).
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year, the Wildcats average 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 71.4 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Commodores allow per matchup (463.7).
- When Kentucky totals over 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Commodores rack up 14.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats give up (23.4).
- Vanderbilt is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.4 points.
- The Commodores collect 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (349.4).
- When Vanderbilt piles up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times, 11 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.9
23.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
392.3
Avg. Total Yards
301.2
349.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.7
16
Giveaways
16
5
Takeaways
13