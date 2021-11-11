The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC foes at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

Saturday's total is 8.9 points higher than the combined 43.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 51.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .

The 53.9 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21 points or more (in two chances).

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Wildcats average 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.6 points.

The Wildcats average 71.4 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Commodores allow per matchup (463.7).

When Kentucky totals over 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Commodores rack up 14.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats give up (23.4).

Vanderbilt is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.4 points.

The Commodores collect 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (349.4).

When Vanderbilt piles up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times, 11 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).

Season Stats