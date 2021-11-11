Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,209 yards (276.1 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (173-of-266), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 600 rushing yards on 97 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 75.0 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson has attempted 32 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Miami

Jackson threw for 324 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins, 95.5 more yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Dolphins.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (296.7 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Jackson went 27-for-41 (65.9%) for 266 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

He also tacked on 120 yards on 21 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Jackson has thrown for 690 yards (230.0 ypg) on 61-of-99 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 259 rushing yards (86.3 ypg) on 41 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 69 24.9% 46 682 6 7 21.9% Mark Andrews 61 22.0% 42 560 3 7 21.9% Sammy Watkins 32 11.6% 18 292 0 2 6.2%

