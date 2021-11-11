Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,209 yards (276.1 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (173-of-266), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has 600 rushing yards on 97 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 75.0 yards per game.
- The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jackson has attempted 32 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Miami
- Jackson threw for 324 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins, 95.5 more yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Dolphins.
- This week Jackson will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (296.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Jackson went 27-for-41 (65.9%) for 266 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 120 yards on 21 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Jackson has thrown for 690 yards (230.0 ypg) on 61-of-99 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 259 rushing yards (86.3 ypg) on 41 carries.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
69
24.9%
46
682
6
7
21.9%
Mark Andrews
61
22.0%
42
560
3
7
21.9%
Sammy Watkins
32
11.6%
18
292
0
2
6.2%
