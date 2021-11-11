Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,209 yards (276.1 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (173-of-266), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 600 rushing yards on 97 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 75.0 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson has attempted 32 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Jackson threw for 324 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins, 95.5 more yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Dolphins.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (296.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Jackson went 27-for-41 (65.9%) for 266 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 120 yards on 21 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Jackson has thrown for 690 yards (230.0 ypg) on 61-of-99 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 259 rushing yards (86.3 ypg) on 41 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

69

24.9%

46

682

6

7

21.9%

Mark Andrews

61

22.0%

42

560

3

7

21.9%

Sammy Watkins

32

11.6%

18

292

0

2

6.2%

