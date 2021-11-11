The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.

The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.

In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Chargers rack up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per contest (383.6).

When Los Angeles amasses over 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Chargers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings average 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 358.6 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, five fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.

In four home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

This year in away games, Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Away from home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In four road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over every time.

Vikings away games this season average 48.6 total points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).

