Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points just two times this year.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.
  • In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year, the Chargers rack up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chargers rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per contest (383.6).
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.
  • The Vikings average 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.
  • Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 358.6 yards.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, five fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Chargers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In four home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).
  • This year in away games, Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • Away from home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In four road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over every time.
  • Vikings away games this season average 48.6 total points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).

Powered by Data Skrive.