The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of NFC West foes.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49 points five of 11 times.

San Francisco's games have gone over 49 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Monday's total is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Monday's total.

The 49 total in this game is 2.2 points above the 46.8 average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in seven chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Rams rack up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams rack up 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per contest (338.1).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 338.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The 49ers score 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Rams give up.

When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up (348.2).

When San Francisco piles up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall.

At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, San Francisco has gone over the total in three of five home games.

49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Los Angeles is 5-0 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.

This year, in five away games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49).

