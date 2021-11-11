Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of NFC West foes.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49 points five of 11 times.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 49 points in five of 10 chances this season.
  • Monday's total is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Monday's total.
  • The 49 total in this game is 2.2 points above the 46.8 average total in 49ers games this season.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • This year, the Rams rack up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per contest (338.1).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 338.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
  • San Francisco is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The 49ers score 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Rams give up.
  • When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up (348.2).
  • When San Francisco piles up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall.
  • At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, San Francisco has gone over the total in three of five home games.
  • 49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Los Angeles is 5-0 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This year, in five away games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49).

