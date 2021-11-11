Sun Belt opponents will clash when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Troy's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 9.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans give up (21.8).

When Louisiana puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per outing (316.2).

When Louisiana totals more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 3-5-0 this year.

This year, the Trojans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Trojans rack up 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.0).

When Troy records more than 19.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

In games that Troy churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats