Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Sun Belt opponents will clash when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Troy's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 9.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Louisiana is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans give up (21.8).
  • When Louisiana puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per outing (316.2).
  • When Louisiana totals more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Troy is 3-5-0 this year.
  • This year, the Trojans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Trojans rack up 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.0).
  • When Troy records more than 19.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • In games that Troy churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

LouisianaStatsTroy

30.8

Avg. Points Scored

26.2

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

21.8

425.7

Avg. Total Yards

353.2

354.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

316.2

8

Giveaways

12

10

Takeaways

20