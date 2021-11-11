Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Troy's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 9.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans give up (21.8).
- When Louisiana puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per outing (316.2).
- When Louisiana totals more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Troy is 3-5-0 this year.
- This year, the Trojans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Trojans rack up 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.0).
- When Troy records more than 19.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- In games that Troy churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Troy
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.8
425.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.2
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
8
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
20