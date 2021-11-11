The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) and Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 57 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.1 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.0 points fewer than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.5, 1.5 points more than Saturday's total of 57.

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per outing the 49ers give up.

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.

The Bulldogs collect 380.7 yards per game, 69.2 fewer yards than the 449.9 the 49ers allow per outing.

When Louisiana Tech picks up more than 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

In Charlotte's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the 49ers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the 49ers rack up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (34.0).

When Charlotte scores more than 34.0 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers average 54.4 fewer yards per game (383.0) than the Bulldogs give up (437.4).

When Charlotte piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

