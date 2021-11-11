Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 57 points in four of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.1 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 6.0 points fewer than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.5, 1.5 points more than Saturday's total of 57.
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per outing the 49ers give up.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 380.7 yards per game, 69.2 fewer yards than the 449.9 the 49ers allow per outing.
- When Louisiana Tech picks up more than 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- In Charlotte's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the 49ers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the 49ers rack up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (34.0).
- When Charlotte scores more than 34.0 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers average 54.4 fewer yards per game (383.0) than the Bulldogs give up (437.4).
- When Charlotte piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Charlotte
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
380.7
Avg. Total Yards
383.0
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
14
Giveaways
13
16
Takeaways
11