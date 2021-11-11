Publish date:
Louisville vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Syracuse's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to score 58.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points more than the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.6, 5.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- The 50.3 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange allow per contest (22.6).
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
- The Cardinals average 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange give up per outing (316.8).
- Louisville is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team piles up more than 316.8 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this year, the Orange have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.
- Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Orange rack up just two more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.4).
- When Syracuse scores more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange average only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals allow (407.6).
- When Syracuse picks up over 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Orange have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Syracuse
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.8
12
Giveaways
9
12
Takeaways
6