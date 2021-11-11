The Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC rivals at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Syracuse's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to score 58.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.5 points more than the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.6, 5.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange allow per contest (22.6).

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Cardinals average 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange give up per outing (316.8).

Louisville is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team piles up more than 316.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Orange have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.

Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Orange rack up just two more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.4).

When Syracuse scores more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange average only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals allow (407.6).

When Syracuse picks up over 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats