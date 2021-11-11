Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' 42 grabs have gotten him 560 yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times.
- So far this season, 22.0% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.7% of the time while running the ball 48.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Andrews' 108 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins are 58.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Andrews caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 296.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 44-yard performance against the Vikings last week on five catches while being targeted 10 times.
- Andrews has put up 160 yards during his last three games (53.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
61
22.0%
42
560
3
7
21.9%
Marquise Brown
69
24.9%
46
682
6
7
21.9%
Sammy Watkins
32
11.6%
18
292
0
2
6.2%
Rashod Bateman
20
7.2%
12
161
0
1
3.1%
Powered By Data Skrive