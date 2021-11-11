Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
BETTING
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mark Andrews before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' 42 grabs have gotten him 560 yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times.
  • So far this season, 22.0% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.7% of the time while running the ball 48.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Andrews' 108 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins are 58.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Andrews caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 296.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together a 44-yard performance against the Vikings last week on five catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • Andrews has put up 160 yards during his last three games (53.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

61

22.0%

42

560

3

7

21.9%

Marquise Brown

69

24.9%

46

682

6

7

21.9%

Sammy Watkins

32

11.6%

18

292

0

2

6.2%

Rashod Bateman

20

7.2%

12

161

0

1

3.1%

