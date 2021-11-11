There will be player prop betting options available for Mark Andrews before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' 42 grabs have gotten him 560 yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times.

So far this season, 22.0% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.7% of the time while running the ball 48.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Andrews' 108 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins are 58.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Andrews caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 296.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 44-yard performance against the Vikings last week on five catches while being targeted 10 times.

Andrews has put up 160 yards during his last three games (53.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 61 22.0% 42 560 3 7 21.9% Marquise Brown 69 24.9% 46 682 6 7 21.9% Sammy Watkins 32 11.6% 18 292 0 2 6.2% Rashod Bateman 20 7.2% 12 161 0 1 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive