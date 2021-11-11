Marquise Brown will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) hit the field in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-high 682 receiving yards (85.3 per game) have come on 46 catches (69 targets) including six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 24.9% (69 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.7% of the time while running the football 48.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Brown racked up 147 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 90.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are conceding 296.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Brown was targeted 12 times, picking up 116 yards on nine receptions.

Brown has also chipped in with 18 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 31 times, producing 77.0 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 69 24.9% 46 682 6 7 21.9% Mark Andrews 61 22.0% 42 560 3 7 21.9% Sammy Watkins 32 11.6% 18 292 0 2 6.2% Rashod Bateman 20 7.2% 12 161 0 1 3.1%

