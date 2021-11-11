Publish date:
Marshall vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year, the Thundering Herd put up 13.7 more points per game (36.0) than the Blazers surrender (22.3).
- Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 496.8 yards per game, 169.7 more yards than the 327.1 the Blazers give up per contest.
- When Marshall piles up over 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Blazers average 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.0).
- When UAB records more than 19.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Blazers average per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (385.8).
- In games that UAB amasses more than 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|UAB
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
496.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
385.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
327.1
20
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
15