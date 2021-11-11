The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) and UAB Blazers (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

Odds for Marshall vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in six chances).

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Thundering Herd put up 13.7 more points per game (36.0) than the Blazers surrender (22.3).

Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 496.8 yards per game, 169.7 more yards than the 327.1 the Blazers give up per contest.

When Marshall piles up over 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Blazers average 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.0).

When UAB records more than 19.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Blazers average per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (385.8).

In games that UAB amasses more than 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats