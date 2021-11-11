AAC opponents will clash when the Memphis Tigers (5-4, 0-0 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (5-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

In 33.3% of East Carolina's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.

Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.4 points per game average.

The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 59.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates give up (24).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Tigers average 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates give up per outing (396.6).

In games that Memphis totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (18).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Pirates put up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers give up.

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.1 points.

The Pirates average 28 more yards per game (428.1) than the Tigers give up (400.1).

In games that East Carolina piles up over 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats