Memphis vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- In 33.3% of East Carolina's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.
- Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.4 points per game average.
- The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 59.
- In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Memphis has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates give up (24).
- Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
- The Tigers average 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates give up per outing (396.6).
- In games that Memphis totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (18).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Pirates put up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers give up.
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.1 points.
- The Pirates average 28 more yards per game (428.1) than the Tigers give up (400.1).
- In games that East Carolina piles up over 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|East Carolina
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
30.6
29.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24
461.7
Avg. Total Yards
428.1
400.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
16
Giveaways
18
7
Takeaways
18