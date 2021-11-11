Publish date:
Miami vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 33.3% of Florida State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.
- The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 57.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes put up 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles give up per contest (27.0).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles allow per outing (388.8).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 388.8 yards.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (13).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This season, the Seminoles have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Florida State's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Seminoles average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes allow (30.4).
- Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 30.4 points.
- The Seminoles rack up 26.8 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (405.2).
- Florida State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 405.2 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Florida State
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.1
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
454.0
Avg. Total Yards
378.4
405.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.8
14
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
13