The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC foes at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.

In 33.3% of Florida State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.

The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 57.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes put up 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles give up per contest (27.0).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Hurricanes collect 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles allow per outing (388.8).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 388.8 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Seminoles have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Seminoles average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes allow (30.4).

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 30.4 points.

The Seminoles rack up 26.8 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (405.2).

Florida State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 405.2 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats