Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 61 points three of nine times.
- In 44.4% of Maryland's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.1, 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have been favored by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Spartans rack up 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins allow per matchup (30.4).
- Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Spartans collect 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (404.8).
- Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 404.8 yards.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Terrapins average 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans give up (22.7).
- Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Terrapins average 429.8 yards per game, only 13.4 fewer than the 443.2 the Spartans give up.
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 443.2 yards.
- The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Maryland
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
446.4
Avg. Total Yards
429.8
443.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
404.8
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
7