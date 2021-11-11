The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 61 points three of nine times.

In 44.4% of Maryland's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.1, 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Spartans have been favored by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Spartans rack up 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins allow per matchup (30.4).

Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Spartans collect 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (404.8).

Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 404.8 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-6-0 this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Terrapins average 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans give up (22.7).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Terrapins average 429.8 yards per game, only 13.4 fewer than the 443.2 the Spartans give up.

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 443.2 yards.

The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats