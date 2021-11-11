The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the Florida International Panthers (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Florida International's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.

The two teams combine to score 52.5 points per game, 3.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points fewer than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.6 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 3-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Blue Raiders score 8.6 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Panthers allow (37.8).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 37.8 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders rack up 151.5 fewer yards per game (342.2) than the Panthers allow per contest (493.7).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).

Florida International's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Panthers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Blue Raiders surrender (28.8).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.8 points.

The Panthers rack up only 12.9 more yards per game (401.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (388.9).

Florida International is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up over 388.9 yards.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

Season Stats