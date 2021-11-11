Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Author:

Mike Gesicki will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki's 529 receiving yards (58.8 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 44 catches on 63 targets with two touchdowns.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 63 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Gesicki's 31 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.
  • The 296.6 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Gesicki caught four passes for 54 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Gesicki's 20 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 187 yards (62.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

63

17.5%

44

529

2

3

9.1%

Jaylen Waddle

78

21.7%

56

496

3

8

24.2%

DeVante Parker

43

12.0%

25

327

1

2

6.1%

Myles Gaskin

46

12.8%

37

188

3

6

18.2%

