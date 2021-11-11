Mike Gesicki will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's 529 receiving yards (58.8 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 44 catches on 63 targets with two touchdowns.

Gesicki has been the target of 63 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Gesicki's 31 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.

The 296.6 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Gesicki caught four passes for 54 yards while being targeted eight times.

Gesicki's 20 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 187 yards (62.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 63 17.5% 44 529 2 3 9.1% Jaylen Waddle 78 21.7% 56 496 3 8 24.2% DeVante Parker 43 12.0% 25 327 1 2 6.1% Myles Gaskin 46 12.8% 37 188 3 6 18.2%

