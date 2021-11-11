Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's 529 receiving yards (58.8 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 44 catches on 63 targets with two touchdowns.
- Gesicki has been the target of 63 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Gesicki's 31 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.
- The 296.6 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Gesicki caught four passes for 54 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Gesicki's 20 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 187 yards (62.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
63
17.5%
44
529
2
3
9.1%
Jaylen Waddle
78
21.7%
56
496
3
8
24.2%
DeVante Parker
43
12.0%
25
327
1
2
6.1%
Myles Gaskin
46
12.8%
37
188
3
6
18.2%
