SEC opponents will do battle when the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 55 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 54.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points fewer than the 60.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's total of 55.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has one win against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more (in five chances).

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Tigers score 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).

Missouri is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team records more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers collect 433.9 yards per game, 89.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.

In games that Missouri picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (19).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks average 13.8 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Tigers give up (36.8).

When South Carolina puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks average 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers give up per outing (478.8).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (12).

Season Stats