Publish date:
Missouri vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 55 points in three of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 54.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 5.5 points fewer than the 60.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's total of 55.
- The 50.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has one win against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more (in five chances).
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Tigers score 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).
- Missouri is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team records more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers collect 433.9 yards per game, 89.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.
- In games that Missouri picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (19).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- South Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Gamecocks average 13.8 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Tigers give up (36.8).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks average 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers give up per outing (478.8).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
433.9
Avg. Total Yards
344.0
478.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.9
8
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
19