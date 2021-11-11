Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has taken 86 attempts for a team-leading 313 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 37 catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 192 times this season, and he's handled 86 of those attempts (44.8%).
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his only career matchups, Gaskin had zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 91.8 yards per game.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this season).
Recent Performances
- Gaskin put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 20 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Gaskin tacked on six catches for 23 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 137 yards (45.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 52 receiving yards (17.3 ypg) on 13 catches, with one TD.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
86
44.8%
313
1
12
37.5%
3.6
Malcolm Brown
33
17.2%
125
1
7
21.9%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
39
20.3%
103
0
3
9.4%
2.6
Jacoby Brissett
17
8.9%
64
1
3
9.4%
3.8
