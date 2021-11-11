Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has taken 86 attempts for a team-leading 313 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 37 catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 192 times this season, and he's handled 86 of those attempts (44.8%).
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his only career matchups, Gaskin had zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 91.8 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this season).

Recent Performances

  • Gaskin put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 20 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Gaskin tacked on six catches for 23 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 137 yards (45.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 52 receiving yards (17.3 ypg) on 13 catches, with one TD.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

86

44.8%

313

1

12

37.5%

3.6

Malcolm Brown

33

17.2%

125

1

7

21.9%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

39

20.3%

103

0

3

9.4%

2.6

Jacoby Brissett

17

8.9%

64

1

3

9.4%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive