There will be player props available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has taken 86 attempts for a team-leading 313 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and scored one touchdown.

He has tacked on 37 catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 192 times this season, and he's handled 86 of those attempts (44.8%).

The Dolphins have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his only career matchups, Gaskin had zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 91.8 yards per game.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this season).

Recent Performances

Gaskin put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 20 times while scoring one touchdown.

Gaskin tacked on six catches for 23 yards.

Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 137 yards (45.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 52 receiving yards (17.3 ypg) on 13 catches, with one TD.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 86 44.8% 313 1 12 37.5% 3.6 Malcolm Brown 33 17.2% 125 1 7 21.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 39 20.3% 103 0 3 9.4% 2.6 Jacoby Brissett 17 8.9% 64 1 3 9.4% 3.8

