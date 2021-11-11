Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (5-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 10 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-4).

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 6.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 0.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 2.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, New England is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Patriots have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Patriots average 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).
  • New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots average 345.6 yards per game, 35.9 more yards than the 309.7 the Browns give up per matchup.
  • New England is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 309.7 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • In Cleveland's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Browns have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this season have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Browns score 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots allow (18.9).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
  • The Browns collect 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up per contest (340.3).
  • Cleveland is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 340.3 yards.
  • The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.
  • The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in five home games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in three of four road games this season.
  • Browns away games this season average 50.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

