The New England Patriots (5-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 10 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-4).

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 6.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 0.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 2.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 5-4-0 this year.

The Patriots have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Patriots average 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).

New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots average 345.6 yards per game, 35.9 more yards than the 309.7 the Browns give up per matchup.

New England is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 309.7 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Browns have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Browns score 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots allow (18.9).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Browns collect 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up per contest (340.3).

Cleveland is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 340.3 yards.

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in five home games, New England has gone over the total twice.

Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

Cleveland has hit the over in three of four road games this season.

Browns away games this season average 50.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

