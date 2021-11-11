The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) will battle the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined for 64 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of Virginia's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The two teams combine to score 71.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points above the 53.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Fighting Irish games have an average total of 53.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Notre Dame has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers allow (30.8).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.

The Fighting Irish average 393.7 yards per game, 72.5 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers give up per contest.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers put up 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).

When Virginia records more than 22.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (371.1).

Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses more than 371.1 yards.

The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats