Notre Dame vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined for 64 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Virginia's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- The two teams combine to score 71.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.8 points above the 53.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Fighting Irish games have an average total of 53.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Irish are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Notre Dame has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers allow (30.8).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 393.7 yards per game, 72.5 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers give up per contest.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers put up 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).
- When Virginia records more than 22.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers rack up 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (371.1).
- Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses more than 371.1 yards.
- The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Virginia
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
393.7
Avg. Total Yards
544.9
371.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
466.2
11
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
9