Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State's games this season have gone over 62 points five of nine times.
- Purdue's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 24.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 9.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Buckeyes put up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers allow (18.4).
- When Ohio State records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes rack up 541.8 yards per game, 212.0 more yards than the 329.8 the Boilermakers give up per contest.
- When Ohio State churns out over 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Boilermakers rack up 24.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).
- Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Boilermakers average 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (356.4).
- When Purdue piles up over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Purdue
44.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.4
541.8
Avg. Total Yards
409.7
356.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
329.8
8
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
14