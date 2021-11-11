Big Ten rivals will do battle when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State's games this season have gone over 62 points five of nine times.

Purdue's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 24.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 9.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes put up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers allow (18.4).

When Ohio State records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Buckeyes rack up 541.8 yards per game, 212.0 more yards than the 329.8 the Boilermakers give up per contest.

When Ohio State churns out over 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Boilermakers rack up 24.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).

Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Boilermakers average 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (356.4).

When Purdue piles up over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats