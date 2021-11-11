Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals will do battle when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State's games this season have gone over 62 points five of nine times.
  • Purdue's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's total is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 24.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 9.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
  • Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buckeyes put up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers allow (18.4).
  • When Ohio State records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes rack up 541.8 yards per game, 212.0 more yards than the 329.8 the Boilermakers give up per contest.
  • When Ohio State churns out over 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (14).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
  • In Purdue's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Boilermakers rack up 24.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).
  • Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
  • The Boilermakers average 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (356.4).
  • When Purdue piles up over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (15).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsPurdue

44.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.8

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

18.4

541.8

Avg. Total Yards

409.7

356.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

329.8

8

Giveaways

13

15

Takeaways

14