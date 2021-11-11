Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 16.7 points lower than the two team's combined 79.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 17.7 points greater than the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 62.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Sooners rack up 42.9 points per game, 22.3 more than the Bears give up per contest (20.6).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.
- The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (365.4).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team churns out more than 365.4 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Bears rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).
- Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Bears average 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow per matchup (381.6).
- When Baylor picks up over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Baylor
42.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
477.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.4
381.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.4
8
Giveaways
9
15
Takeaways
14