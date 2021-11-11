The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup with the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 16.7 points lower than the two team's combined 79.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 17.7 points greater than the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sooners have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Sooners rack up 42.9 points per game, 22.3 more than the Bears give up per contest (20.6).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (365.4).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team churns out more than 365.4 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Bears rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).

Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The Bears average 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow per matchup (381.6).

When Baylor picks up over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats