Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) face the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points only two times this season.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.1 points above the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.9 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 4.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year, the Cowboys score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.1).

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.1 points.

The Cowboys average 53.9 fewer yards per game (383.8) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (437.7).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 437.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13 points or more.

TCU has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Horned Frogs average 15.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Cowboys surrender (16.3).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Horned Frogs average 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (277.0).

TCU is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team picks up over 277.0 yards.

This season the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats