Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points only two times this season.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.1 points above the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 51.9 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 4.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year, the Cowboys score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.1).
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.1 points.
- The Cowboys average 53.9 fewer yards per game (383.8) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (437.7).
- In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 437.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 11 takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13 points or more.
- TCU has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Horned Frogs average 15.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Cowboys surrender (16.3).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (277.0).
- TCU is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team picks up over 277.0 yards.
- This season the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|TCU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
383.8
Avg. Total Yards
449.8
277.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.7
10
Giveaways
13
13
Takeaways
11