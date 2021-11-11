Pac-12 rivals will meet when the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 57 points in three of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.9 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Ducks rack up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars allow per outing (24.7).

Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.7 points.

The Ducks collect 441.3 yards per game, 48.3 more yards than the 393.0 the Cougars give up per matchup.

In games that Oregon amasses over 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 11 fewer than the Cougars have forced (20).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 6-3-0 this season.

The Cougars have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 14 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Cougars rack up 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks allow (367.3).

In games that Washington State churns out over 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Cougars have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (17).

