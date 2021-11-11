Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- Washington State's games have gone over 57 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.9 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ducks have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Ducks rack up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars allow per outing (24.7).
- Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Ducks collect 441.3 yards per game, 48.3 more yards than the 393.0 the Cougars give up per matchup.
- In games that Oregon amasses over 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 11 fewer than the Cougars have forced (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Cougars have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 14 points or more.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cougars rack up 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).
- Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks allow (367.3).
- In games that Washington State churns out over 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This season the Cougars have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington State
35.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.7
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
375.7
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.0
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
20