Pac-12 opponents will meet when the Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of Stanford's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 1.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 60.2, 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 2.5 points above the 53.0 average total in Cardinal games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Beavers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Oregon State has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Beavers put up 33.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinal surrender per outing (29.8).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.8 points.

The Beavers rack up only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2) than the Cardinal allow per outing (421.6).

In games that Oregon State piles up over 421.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Cardinal have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Stanford has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinal rack up 22.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Beavers give up (27.7).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinal average 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up (405.7).

This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Beavers have forced 12 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats