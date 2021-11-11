Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 55.6% of Stanford's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 1.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Beavers games this season is 60.2, 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 2.5 points above the 53.0 average total in Cardinal games this season.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Beavers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.
- Oregon State has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Beavers put up 33.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinal surrender per outing (29.8).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.8 points.
- The Beavers rack up only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2) than the Cardinal allow per outing (421.6).
- In games that Oregon State piles up over 421.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This season, the Cardinal have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Stanford has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal rack up 22.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Beavers give up (27.7).
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.7 points.
- The Cardinal average 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up (405.7).
- This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Beavers have forced 12 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Stanford
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
27.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
441.2
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.6
14
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
6