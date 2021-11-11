The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten rivals at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Penn State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.

Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Wolverines average 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.7).

Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.

The Wolverines average 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (350.7).

Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 350.7 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 6-3-0 this year.

This year, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Nittany Lions put up 27 points per game, 11 more than the Wolverines surrender (16).

Penn State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 16 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 87.1 more yards per game (385.2) than the Wolverines allow per outing (298.1).

When Penn State piles up over 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats