Publish date:
Michigan vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Penn State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the Wolverines average 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.7).
- Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.
- The Wolverines average 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (350.7).
- Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 350.7 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 6-3-0 this year.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Nittany Lions put up 27 points per game, 11 more than the Wolverines surrender (16).
- Penn State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 16 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 87.1 more yards per game (385.2) than the Wolverines allow per outing (298.1).
- When Penn State piles up over 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Penn State
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
27
16
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
451.4
Avg. Total Yards
385.2
298.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
16