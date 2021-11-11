The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

In 55.6% of North Carolina's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 73.

Thursday's over/under is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 16.9 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.6, 16.4 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 73 .

The 73 total in this game is 5.8 points above the 67.2 average total in Tar Heels games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).

The Panthers put up 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.4 points.

The Panthers rack up 541.0 yards per game, 119.8 more yards than the 421.2 the Tar Heels allow per matchup.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 421.2 yards.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 12 takeaways .

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels rack up 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers give up (22.7).

North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 144.9 more yards per game (489.9) than the Panthers allow (345.0).

North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team totals over 345.0 yards.

The Tar Heels have 12 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats