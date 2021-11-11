Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- In 55.6% of North Carolina's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 73.
- Thursday's over/under is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.9 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 16.9 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.6, 16.4 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 73 .
- The 73 total in this game is 5.8 points above the 67.2 average total in Tar Heels games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).
- The Panthers put up 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.4 points.
- The Panthers rack up 541.0 yards per game, 119.8 more yards than the 421.2 the Tar Heels allow per matchup.
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 421.2 yards.
- The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 12 takeaways .
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- North Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels rack up 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers give up (22.7).
- North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Tar Heels rack up 144.9 more yards per game (489.9) than the Panthers allow (345.0).
- North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team totals over 345.0 yards.
- The Tar Heels have 12 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|North Carolina
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
33.4
541.0
Avg. Total Yards
489.9
345.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.2
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12