The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) will attempt to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of eight times.

In 66.7% of Detroit's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The two teams combine to average 36.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.4, 0.9 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Steelers score 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions give up (30.5).

The Steelers rack up 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1) than the Lions give up per outing (378.9).

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by an 8-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions average 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).

The Lions collect 321.1 yards per game, 33.2 fewer yards than the 354.3 the Steelers allow.

In games that Detroit amasses more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

This year, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of five games at home.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Detroit is 0-5 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

Detroit has hit the over once in five away games this year.

This season, Lions away games average 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

