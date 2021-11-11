Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) will attempt to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of eight times.
  • In 66.7% of Detroit's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 36.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.4, 0.9 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Steelers score 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions give up (30.5).
  • The Steelers rack up 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1) than the Lions give up per outing (378.9).
  • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by an 8-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions average 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).
  • The Lions collect 321.1 yards per game, 33.2 fewer yards than the 354.3 the Steelers allow.
  • In games that Detroit amasses more than 354.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of five games at home.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit is 0-5 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • Detroit has hit the over once in five away games this year.
  • This season, Lions away games average 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

