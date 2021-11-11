The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Nevada's games have gone over 45.5 points in eight of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 19.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points above the 41 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.7, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 45.5 .

The 58.2 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 12.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Aztecs average 3.9 more points per game (28.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.3).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Aztecs rack up 328.8 yards per game, 56.6 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Wolf Pack allow per outing.

When San Diego State piles up more than 385.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (19).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Nevada's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 19.7 more points per game (36.4) than the Aztecs allow (16.7).

When Nevada scores more than 16.7 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 146.8 more yards per game (446.7) than the Aztecs allow (299.9).

In games that Nevada piles up over 299.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats