MWC opponents will do battle when the San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) battle the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only twice this season.

In 33.3% of Utah State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.

Saturday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 51.8, 5.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 63.2 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies surrender (27.2).

When San Jose State scores more than 27.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 64.3 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Aggies allow per matchup (425.2).

In games that San Jose State totals more than 425.2 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Aggies put up 31.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Spartans surrender (23.0).

Utah State is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Aggies collect 119.0 more yards per game (474.9) than the Spartans give up per contest (355.9).

When Utah State piles up more than 355.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats