AAC foes will meet when the SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) meet the UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for SMU vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 55.6% of UCF's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.6, 6.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Mustangs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs score 40.1 points per game, 16.0 more than the Knights give up per contest (24.1).

SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.

The Mustangs average 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights allow per contest.

In games that SMU amasses more than 352.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two fewer than the Knights have forced (16).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

UCF's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Knights average 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs surrender (25.7).

UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Knights rack up just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs allow (413.8).

When UCF amasses over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Mustangs have forced (12).

Season Stats