Publish date:
SMU vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for SMU vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 55.6% of UCF's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.6, 6.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Mustangs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Mustangs score 40.1 points per game, 16.0 more than the Knights give up per contest (24.1).
- SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.
- The Mustangs average 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights allow per contest.
- In games that SMU amasses more than 352.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two fewer than the Knights have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- UCF's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Knights average 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs surrender (25.7).
- UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Knights rack up just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs allow (413.8).
- When UCF amasses over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Mustangs have forced (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|UCF
40.1
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
24.1
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
404.6
413.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
352.6
14
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16