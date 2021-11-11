The Washington Football Team (2-6) will fight to halt their four-game skid in a Week 10 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-5-0 this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team give up (28.4).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per matchup (389.4).

When Tampa Bay amasses more than 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (9).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this year.

This year, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Football Team put up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers allow (22.9).

When Washington records more than 22.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers allow.

In games that Washington churns out over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.

In four home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Tampa Bay is 2-2 overall, and winless against the spread, in away games.

Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in four away games this season.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

