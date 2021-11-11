Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (2-6) will fight to halt their four-game skid in a Week 10 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-5-0 this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team give up (28.4).
  • When Tampa Bay puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per matchup (389.4).
  • When Tampa Bay amasses more than 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (9).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with Washington.
  • Washington has covered the spread one time this year.
  • This year, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Football Team put up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers allow (22.9).
  • When Washington records more than 22.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • In games that Washington churns out over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
  • In four home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-2 overall, and winless against the spread, in away games.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in four away games this season.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.