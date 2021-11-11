The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-1) play the FCS Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Odds for Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee Tech and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points only two times this season.

In 62.5% of UT Martin's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.7, is 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.4 points under the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 48.6, 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .

The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Skyhawks games this season.

Tennessee Tech Stats and Trends

Tennessee Tech has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Tennessee Tech's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Skyhawks surrender (26.0).

When Tennessee Tech puts up more than 26.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles average 45.3 fewer yards per game (19.9) than the Skyhawks allow per contest (65.2).

This year, the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Skyhawks' takeaways (1).

UT Martin Stats and Trends

UT Martin has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

UT Martin's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Skyhawks score 3.9 more points per game (32.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (28.9).

When UT Martin scores more than 28.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Skyhawks collect 44.0 yards per game, only 2.3 fewer than the 46.3 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Skyhawks have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (1).

