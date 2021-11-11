The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of nine games this season.

In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

Sunday's total is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Titans games this season is 51.4, 6.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Titans rack up 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.4).

Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.4 points.

The Titans collect 356.8 yards per game, just 9.8 more than the 347.0 the Saints give up per matchup.

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 347.0 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Saints have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New Orleans' games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).

When New Orleans scores more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Saints collect 314.6 yards per game, 51.2 fewer yards than the 365.8 the Titans allow.

New Orleans is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 365.8 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over seven times, six fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In four home games this season, Tennessee has hit the over once.

Titans home games this season average 53.0 total points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

New Orleans is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

In four away games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

