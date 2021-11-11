Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • Sunday's total is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 51.4, 6.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Titans rack up 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.4 points.
  • The Titans collect 356.8 yards per game, just 9.8 more than the 347.0 the Saints give up per matchup.
  • Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 347.0 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
  • New Orleans has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This season, the Saints have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Saints collect 314.6 yards per game, 51.2 fewer yards than the 365.8 the Titans allow.
  • New Orleans is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 365.8 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over seven times, six fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four home games this season, Tennessee has hit the over once.
  • Titans home games this season average 53.0 total points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • New Orleans is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In four away games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

