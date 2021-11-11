SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only twice this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Saturday's total is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 66.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points greater than the 41.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.

Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

This year, the Aggies rack up just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels allow (27.0).

When Texas A&M records more than 27.0 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels give up per outing (432.7).

When Texas A&M amasses over 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Rebels put up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).

Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.

The Rebels collect 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (317.8).

When Ole Miss piles up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).

Season Stats