November 11, 2021
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only twice this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
  • Saturday's total is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 66.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.8 points greater than the 41.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • This year, the Aggies rack up just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels allow (27.0).
  • When Texas A&M records more than 27.0 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies collect 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels give up per outing (432.7).
  • When Texas A&M amasses over 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
  • Ole Miss has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Rebels put up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).
  • Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.
  • The Rebels collect 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (317.8).
  • When Ole Miss piles up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This year the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsOle Miss

28.6

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

14.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

397.4

Avg. Total Yards

524.2

317.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

432.7

13

Giveaways

6

13

Takeaways

17