Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only twice this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Saturday's total is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 66.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 13.8 points greater than the 41.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- This year, the Aggies rack up just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels allow (27.0).
- When Texas A&M records more than 27.0 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies collect 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels give up per outing (432.7).
- When Texas A&M amasses over 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Rebels put up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).
- Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.
- The Rebels collect 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (317.8).
- When Ole Miss piles up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Ole Miss
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
14.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
524.2
317.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.7
13
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
17