Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.6 points fewer than the 72.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 60.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62 total in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the Longhorns score 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks allow (42.8).
- Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 42.8 points.
- The Longhorns collect 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks allow per contest.
- Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 482.2 yards.
- This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas' games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year the Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).
- The Jayhawks average 306.3 yards per game, 132.3 fewer yards than the 438.6 the Longhorns allow.
- This year the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
29.8
Avg. Points Allowed
42.8
420.7
Avg. Total Yards
306.3
438.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.2
12
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
8