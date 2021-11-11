Big 12 rivals will battle when the Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points fewer than the 72.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 60.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62 total in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Longhorns score 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks allow (42.8).

Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 42.8 points.

The Longhorns collect 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks allow per contest.

Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 482.2 yards.

This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas' games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year the Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).

The Jayhawks average 306.3 yards per game, 132.3 fewer yards than the 438.6 the Longhorns allow.

This year the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats