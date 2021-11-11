Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Odds for Texas State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in four of nine games this season.

In 37.5% of Georgia Southern's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.2 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 5-4-0 this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bobcats average 9.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Eagles give up (31.8).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Bobcats collect 112.7 fewer yards per game (348.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (461.1).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (6).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

In Georgia Southern's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Georgia Southern has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 20.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Bobcats surrender (33.4).

The Eagles average 359.6 yards per game, 65.2 fewer yards than the 424.8 the Bobcats allow.

In games that Georgia Southern piles up over 424.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (11) this season.

