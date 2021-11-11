The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6, 0-0 AAC) and Tulane Green Wave (1-8, 0-0 AAC) will face each other in clash of AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa's games this season have gone over 55.5 points four of eight times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Tulane's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.0 points fewer than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 8.2 points below the 63.7 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

The Golden Hurricane score 23.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer than the Green Wave surrender per matchup (37.9).

The Golden Hurricane collect 437.8 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 453.9 the Green Wave allow per matchup.

When Tulsa totals over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Green Wave score 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.6).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Green Wave collect 375.4 yards per game, only 19.9 fewer than the 395.3 the Golden Hurricane give up.

When Tulane totals over 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats