Tulsa vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa's games this season have gone over 55.5 points four of eight times.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Tulane's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.0 points fewer than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 8.2 points below the 63.7 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
- The Golden Hurricane score 23.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer than the Green Wave surrender per matchup (37.9).
- The Golden Hurricane collect 437.8 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 453.9 the Green Wave allow per matchup.
- When Tulsa totals over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave score 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.6).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Green Wave collect 375.4 yards per game, only 19.9 fewer than the 395.3 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- When Tulane totals over 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Tulane
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
375.4
395.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.9
15
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
9