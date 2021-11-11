Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 opponents will battle when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Colorado's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 3.6 points more than the 53.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 8.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In UCLA's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bruins have been favored by 17 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bruins average 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (25.7).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
  • The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).
  • In games that UCLA piles up more than 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bruins have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
  • Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Colorado's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Buffaloes average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins allow (28.2).
  • Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
  • The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UCLAStatsColorado

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

19.1

28.2

Avg. Points Allowed

25.7

415.7

Avg. Total Yards

266.7

395.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.8

9

Giveaways

6

14

Takeaways

7