Pac-12 opponents will battle when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.6 points more than the 53.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 8.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been favored by 17 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bruins average 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (25.7).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).

In games that UCLA piles up more than 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (7).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Buffaloes average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins allow (28.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats