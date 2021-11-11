Publish date:
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in six of nine games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.6 points more than the 53.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 8.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have been favored by 17 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bruins average 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (25.7).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).
- In games that UCLA piles up more than 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (7).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Buffaloes average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins allow (28.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Colorado
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.1
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
415.7
Avg. Total Yards
266.7
395.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.8
9
Giveaways
6
14
Takeaways
7