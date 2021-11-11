Sun Belt rivals will clash when the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 66.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 18.6 points higher than the combined 47.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Warhawks games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Red Wolves games this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-5-0 this season.

The Warhawks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Warhawks put up 21.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Red Wolves give up (43.0).

The Warhawks collect 325.9 yards per game, 222.4 fewer yards than the 548.3 the Red Wolves give up per matchup.

This year, the Warhawks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (12).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Red Wolves have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Red Wolves average 26.0 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Warhawks surrender (36.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 36.3 points.

The Red Wolves collect 70.3 fewer yards per game (384.8) than the Warhawks allow (455.1).

Arkansas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 455.1 yards.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

Season Stats