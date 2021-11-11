Pac-12 opponents will clash when the Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of eight games this season.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

In Utah's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Utah has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (six times over eight games with a set point total).

The Utes average 35.4 points per game, 6.8 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (28.6).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 28.6 points.

The Utes average 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (356.1).

Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 356.1 yards.

This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this year.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Wildcats score 7.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Utes give up (23.2).

The Wildcats average 352.3 yards per game, just 4.7 more than the 347.6 the Utes give up.

Arizona is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team totals more than 347.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats