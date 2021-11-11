Publish date:
Utah vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of eight games this season.
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Utah has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (six times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Utes average 35.4 points per game, 6.8 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (28.6).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 28.6 points.
- The Utes average 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (356.1).
- Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 356.1 yards.
- This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Wildcats score 7.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Utes give up (23.2).
- The Wildcats average 352.3 yards per game, just 4.7 more than the 347.6 the Utes give up.
- Arizona is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team totals more than 347.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
23.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
352.3
347.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.1
11
Giveaways
20
12
Takeaways
6