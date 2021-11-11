Publish date:
UTEP vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points just twice this year.
- So far this season, 37.5% of North Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 62.3 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Miners have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Miners average 24.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Mean Green allow per matchup (31.4).
- The Miners rack up just 2.2 fewer yards per game (391.7) than the Mean Green allow per contest (393.9).
- UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 393.9 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (13).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, North Texas is 5-3-0 this year.
- This year, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- North Texas' games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Mean Green rack up just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners give up (23.0).
- North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.
- The Mean Green rack up 421.7 yards per game, 96.6 more yards than the 325.1 the Miners give up.
- North Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team piles up more than 325.1 yards.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Miners have forced (13).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|North Texas
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
391.7
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
325.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.9
17
Giveaways
14
13
Takeaways
13