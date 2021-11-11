C-USA rivals will do battle when the UTEP Miners (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) battle the North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points just twice this year.

So far this season, 37.5% of North Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 62.3 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Miners have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Miners average 24.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Mean Green allow per matchup (31.4).

The Miners rack up just 2.2 fewer yards per game (391.7) than the Mean Green allow per contest (393.9).

UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 393.9 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (13).

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 5-3-0 this year.

This year, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Mean Green rack up just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners give up (23.0).

North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Mean Green rack up 421.7 yards per game, 96.6 more yards than the 325.1 the Miners give up.

North Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team piles up more than 325.1 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Miners have forced (13).

Season Stats