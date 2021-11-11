The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA opponents at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's nine games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 33 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners average 9.7 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (30.2).

UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.2 points.

The Roadrunners average 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (364.4).

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 364.4 yards.

The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have 12 takeaways .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 33 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Golden Eagles average 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners allow (19.2).

The Golden Eagles rack up 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners allow (337.0).

When Southern Miss totals more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Roadrunners have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats