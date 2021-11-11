Publish date:
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's nine games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 33 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Roadrunners average 9.7 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (30.2).
- UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.2 points.
- The Roadrunners average 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (364.4).
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 364.4 yards.
- The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have 12 takeaways .
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.
- The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 33 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Golden Eagles average 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners allow (19.2).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners allow (337.0).
- When Southern Miss totals more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Roadrunners have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Southern Miss
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
13.7
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.2
454.6
Avg. Total Yards
252.0
337.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.4
7
Giveaways
22
17
Takeaways
12