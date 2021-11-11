Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA opponents at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In UTSA's nine games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners have been favored by 33 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Roadrunners average 9.7 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (30.2).
  • UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.2 points.
  • The Roadrunners average 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (364.4).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 364.4 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have 12 takeaways .
  • Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.
  • The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 33 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Golden Eagles average 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners allow (19.2).
  • The Golden Eagles rack up 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners allow (337.0).
  • When Southern Miss totals more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Roadrunners have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Season Stats

UTSAStatsSouthern Miss

39.9

Avg. Points Scored

13.7

19.2

Avg. Points Allowed

30.2

454.6

Avg. Total Yards

252.0

337.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

364.4

7

Giveaways

22

17

Takeaways

12