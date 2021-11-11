Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have scored at least 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in seven of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hokies games this season is 52.7, 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 12.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Virginia Tech's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Hokies have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Hokies put up 21.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (35.6).
- The Hokies collect 153.6 fewer yards per game (337.1), than the Blue Devils allow per outing (490.7).
- The Hokies have turned the ball over nine times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (13).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils average 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies allow (21.8).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
- The Blue Devils average 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies allow (375.9).
- When Duke totals over 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
337.1
Avg. Total Yards
445.0
375.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
490.7
9
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
13