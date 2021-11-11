Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

ACC opponents will meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia Tech and its opponents have scored at least 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
  • Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Hokies games this season is 52.7, 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 12.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Virginia Tech's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Hokies have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Hokies put up 21.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (35.6).
  • The Hokies collect 153.6 fewer yards per game (337.1), than the Blue Devils allow per outing (490.7).
  • The Hokies have turned the ball over nine times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (13).
  • Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils average 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies allow (21.8).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies allow (375.9).
  • When Duke totals over 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
Season Stats

Virginia TechStatsDuke

21.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.0

21.8

Avg. Points Allowed

35.6

337.1

Avg. Total Yards

445.0

375.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

490.7

9

Giveaways

17

11

Takeaways

13