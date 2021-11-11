ACC rivals will do battle when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) battle the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.

NC State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 75.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 22.8 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 64.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 12.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Demon Deacons score 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack give up (16.0).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.0 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 187.4 more yards per game (508.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (321.4).

In games that Wake Forest amasses more than 321.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons have nine giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 10 takeaways .

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

NC State's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 31.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the Demon Deacons allow (27.7).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.7 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 21.2 fewer yards per game (414.7) than the Demon Deacons allow (435.9).

When NC State picks up more than 435.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have seven giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats